March 1 (UPI) -- Shane West discussed his dream role as the villainous Bane on Batman prequel series Gotham while appearing on Busy Tonight.

"I would think that most guys and girls, men and women if they're in the industry would love to play a superhero or supervillain of some sort," West told host Busy Philipps on Thursday.

"In this case for me, I hadn't done that so its's kind of my first oppoturnity," the actor continued. "To play my favorite DC villain of all-time and for them to come to me because they had this idea of how they wanted to do this, their interpretation of Bane, I really couldn't say no."

West also talked about how he wanted to make sure that Bane's signature mask fit him perfectly.

"One of my biggest pet peeves with superheroes and supervillains are when the cowl or the mask or the costume doesn't seem to quite fit," West said. "For me, I tortured myself with the mask. I made sure they suctioned it in. It was very difficult to speak and breathe, but it's Bane."

"He's a tortured character, you don't want to be comfortable."

West appears as Bane on the fifth and final season of Gotham, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.