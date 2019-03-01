Netflix developing 'Baby-Sitters Club' dramedy series

March 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it is planning a live-action dramedy based on Ann M. Martin's children's book series The Baby-Sitters Club.

No casting has been announced yet.

Walden Media and Michael De Luca are executive producing the 10-episode show.

Rachel Shukert -- whose credits include GLOW -- will serve as showrunner, while Lucia Aniello (Broad City) will direct and executive produce.

"I'm amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I'm honored to continue to hear from readers -- now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers -- who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends. So, I'm very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere," Martin, who is also a producer on the project, said in a statement Thursday.

Martin wrote 35 books in the series, which was published between 1986 and 2000. Ghostwriters penned dozens of other installments in the franchise.

A film based on the novels was released in 1995. It starred Schuyler Fisk and Rachael Leigh Cook.