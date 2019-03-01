Ellen Pompeo takes 'Grey's Anatomy' quiz on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

James Pickens, Jr., Sarah Drew, Camilla Luddington, Ellen Pompeo, Jerrika Hinton, Kelly McCreary, Caterina Scorsone, Chandra Wilson and Justin Chambers (left to right) attend the People's Choice Awards on January 6, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo put her knowledge of the show to the test during a quiz on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 49-year-old actress played the game on Thursday's episode while discussing the ABC series and its lasting legacy.

Pompeo told host Jimmy Kimmel she's watched about "60 percent" of Grey's Anatomy and doesn't remember all of the plot lines. Kimmel presented her with a number of storylines to confirm or shoot down.

"A lot of our stuff -- most of it -- is from true stories," the actress said before playing.

Pompeo correctly answered Grey's Anatomy featured a divorced couple who got stuck together having sex and a man who had a fish swim up his urethra. She failed to remember a plot line about drugs and "zombies."

"There's a zombie outbreak that started because some guys took a bunch of drugs?" Kimmel asked.

"Are they drug addicts or zombies? I'm confused," Pompeo answered.

"Zombies as a result of taking drugs. They become zombies," Kimmel said.

"No," Pompeo responded incorrectly.

Pompeo plays Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, which is in its 15th season and passed ER as the longest-running primetime medical drama. She marveled at the show's lasting popularity, especially with younger audiences.

"It's crazy. It's also such an amazing blessing that the original cast in the pilot and all of those original episodes, like the first five or six seasons, are so incredible that they hold up," the star said. "Because I think if the kids today watched it and it wasn't great, they would just be like, 'Oh, this is a stupid old show.'"

Grey's Anatomy has yet to be renewed for Season 16. Pompeo discussed the show's future in an interview with USA Today this week, saying she doesn't take anything for granted.