Bradley Cooper (L) and Irina Shayk arrive on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga said her Oscars performance with Bradley Cooper was intimate on purpose. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga addressed her intimate Oscars performance with Bradley Cooper on Jimmy Kimmel Live, stating that the pair were aiming for something that expressed love.

Gaga and Cooper performed at the Oscars their song "Shallow" from A Star is Born. The singer denied that there was any romantic connection between herself and Cooper despite how things appeared onstage.

"Yes, people saw love and, guess what, that's what we wanted you to see," Gaga told Kimmel on Wednesday about how she and Cooper were acting.

"This is a love song," she continued. "From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time."

Gaga then compared the situation to how she has performed love songs with Tony Bennett over the years, stating that it doesn't mean she is in love with him.

"When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel," she said.

A Star is Born is returning to theaters for one week with 12 minutes of additional footage starting on Friday.

Gaga recently made headlines when her representative confirmed that her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino has been called off.