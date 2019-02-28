Jimmy Fallon's Ragtime Gals perform 'Buddy Holly' with Weezer

Jimmy Fallon stands on a float during the 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner and Patrick Wilson of Weezer. The band performed a barbershop quartet version of "Buddy Holly" with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon brought back his acapella group The Ragtime Gals to perform alongside Weezer on The Tonight Show.

The Ragtime Gals and Weezer performed on Tuesday a barbershop quartet version of the band's classic song, "Buddy Holly."

Weezer wore the same colorful suits as The Ragtime Gals and singer Rivers Cuomo led the performance with Fallon.

Fallon has featured The Ragtime Gals multiple times on The Tonight Show with the group previously performing barbershop quartet versions of "Baby Got Back" and "Roxanne," among other hits songs.

Weezer also took the Tonight Show stage to perform "Living in L.A." from their upcoming 13th studio album titled The Black Album.

The Black Album is set for release on March 1. The project will also include the singles "Zombie Bastards," and "Can't Knock the Hustle." Weezer surprised fans with a a cover album, The Teal Album, in January.

The band previously released a music video for "Can't Knock the Hustle" in October featuring Fall out Boy's Pete Wentz as a frustrated Uber driver.