Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Braveheart and TURN alum Angus Macfadyen has joined the cast of the sci-fi drama Strange Angel, CBS All Access announced Wednesday.

The actor will play Aleister Crowley, "an accomplished man of mystery -- as well as a writer of novels, a climber of mountains, and a master spy," a press release said.

Co-starring Jack Reynor, Rupert Friend, Bella Heathcote and Peter Mark Kendall, Season 2 of the show is slated to debut this summer on the streaming service.

The series is based on George Pendle's book of the same name and takes place during World War II.