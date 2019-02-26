Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns returned to Raw and said his leukemia is in remission.

Reigns, who announced in October that he would be taking a leave of absence and was forced to relinquish his Universal Championship due to leukemia, said that he hit a home run with his treatment.

"The Big Dog is back," Reigns said during his speech where he thanked fans for their support and vowed to use his platform to raise awareness and help support others who are battling cancer.

Reigns did not give an exact timetable of when he could start competing once again in the WWE. He was joined by his former Shield brother Seth Rollins who entered the arena to hug Reigns near the entrance ramp.

Reigns would appear again later on in the night after his other former Shield brother Dean Ambrose was ambushed by Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Elias and Baron Corbin following a No Disqualification Match between The Lunatic Fringe and McIntyre.

As Ambrose was being assaulted, Rollins arrived onto the scene with a chair in his hand. Reigns then joined Rollins and entered the ring to clear out McIntyre, Lashley, Elias and Corbin with a number of Superman Punches.

Reigns ended the attack by delivering a thundering Spear to McIntyre. Reigns and Rollins left Ambrose in the ring, who, after he had regained his composure, had realized who had helped him.

Also on Raw, a number of WWE legends and Hall-of-Famers including Shawn Michaels, Sting, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat and Kurt Angle gathered inside the ring with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to celebrate Ric Flair's 70th birthday. The Raw locker room was also gathered outside the ring.

Triple H, a close friend of Flair's, showcased a video highlighting Flair's legendary career and displayed a custom-made World Heavyweight Championship that would be gifted to him. Triple H then asked for Flair to arrive, however, he never showed up.

Cameras rushed backstage to find locate Flair. Batista then suddenly made a surprise appearance and was filmed entering Flair's locker room. The Animal, when he returned, was dragging a knocked out Flair across the hallway. "Do I have your attention now?" Batista said to Triple H.

Other moments from Raw included Ricochet and Aleister Black defeating Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival; Angle defeating Jinder Mahal; Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor successfully defending his title against Lio Rush; Braun Strowman attacking Rush and Lashley; Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley defeating Nia Jax; and the suspended Becky Lynch getting arrested by police after The Man interfered in Rona Rousey's Tag Team match with Natalya against The Riott Squad.

Lynch attacked Natalya with a crutch before she was subdued by WWE security, and then police, who escorted her out of the arena in handcuffs. Rousey later demanded to McMahon that Lynch be her opponent at WrestleMania instead of Charlotte Flair.

Rousey then defiantly left her Raw Women's Championship with McMahon after her request was denied.