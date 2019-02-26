Nathan Lane attends the Tony Awards on June 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Natalie Dormer attends the Brit Awards on February 20. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nathan Lane will star in the new Showtime series "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Nathan Lane is joining the cast of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Deadline confirmed Tuesday the 63-year-old actor will star with Natalie Dormer and Daniel Zovatto in the new Showtime series.

Lane will play Lewis Michener, a veteran LAPD officer who partners with Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto). Vega is swept up in the city's social and political tensions following a grisly murder.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is a followup to Penny Dreadful, which had a three-season run on Showtime from 2014 to 2016. The original show starred Eva Green, Josh Hartnett and Timothy Dalton.

City of Angels takes place in 1930s Los Angeles and features new characters and storylines. Original series creator John Logan will return to write and executive produce the new series.

Showtime confirmed Lane's casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"Emmy and Tony Award Winner Nathan Lane will be joining the next chapter of the @SHO_Penny saga with #PennyDreadful: City of Angels. #Showtime," the post reads.

Lane plays Pepper Saltzman in a recurring role on Modern Family, and appeared on The Blacklist in 2018. He is known for starring in the Broadway production of The Producers.