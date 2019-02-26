Miley Cyrus goes undercover for 'Drag Race' premiere

Miley Cyrus winks at photographers on the carpet as she arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus goes undercover to meet the competing drag queens in the season premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race.

In a clip, Cyrus, the first guest judge of the season, dresses in boy drag with facial hair, a hat and glasses, and disguises herself as a crew member, so the Season 11 queens wouldn't recognize the international pop star.

Our special guest judge @MileyCyrus gets in drag to sneak around undercover in the werkroom. 👀



Don't miss the premiere of #DragRace S11 THURS at 9/8c on @VH1! 🏁💋 pic.twitter.com/4gBpSSEZds — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 26, 2019

Cyrus introduces herself to the camera as Barry Johnson, "aka B.J., you know why," and winks to the camera. Later, a real crew member asks if he can tuck equipment into her back pocket and she responds "tuck away."

"Season 11's not going to know what hit em'" she says before walking in to meet the queens.

Cyrus is the first guest judge of the season, but isn't the first to have disguised herself to surprise the competitors. On Season 9, Lady Gaga walked in the "Werk" room pretending to be a competitor herself, only to later reveal the truth. Later in the episode the drag queens walked in a Lady Gaga-themed runway challenge and she critiqued them individually backstage during "Untucked."

Season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Thursday, February 27 on VH1 at 8 PM ET.