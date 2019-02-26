Orlando Bloom arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Katy Perry discussed her relationship and engagement with Orlando Bloom on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Katy Perry detailed her recent engagement to Orlando Bloom on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed how she originally connected with the actor.

"In-N-Out plays a big role in my life. We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years ago at the Golden Globes," Perry told Kimmel.

"He stole one off of my table. I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, 'Wait! Who? Oh, wow, you're so hot. Fine, take it,'" she continued before explaining how the incident led to the pair hitting it off.

Perry, 34, and Bloom, 42 got engaged on Valentine's Day after dating on and off since 2016.

Perry told Kimmel that Bloom proposed during a helicopter ride that took the couple to meet with up with her friends and family.

"He did so well," she said.