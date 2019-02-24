James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda brace for danger in 'Dark Materials' teaser

Actress Dafne Keen arrives at the "Logan" New York special screening on February 24, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of the special honorees for groundbreaking work on "Hamilton," attends the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on December 1. File photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Actress Ruth Wilson attends the British Academy Film Awards in London on Monday. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Actor James McAvoy can now be seen in the teaser for the BBC series "His Dark Materials." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The BBC released a 30-second teaser for its upcoming fantasy series His Dark Materials.

The clip offers brief glimpses of cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Clarke Peters and Lin-Manuel Miranda. McAvoy, Peters and Miranda look concerned, while Wilson offers a sly smile and Keen runs away from shadowy figures.

The preview also shows guns being drawn, a man jumping out of a window and a button being pushed.

The action-drama based on Philip Pullman's novels was announced almost a year ago and the cast was revealed last summer.

At the heart of the story is Keen's young heroine Lyra, who lives a sheltered life in Jordan College, Oxford.

"When the glamorous and mesmeric Mrs. Coulter enters Lyra's life, she embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London. Here she meets Father MacPhail, Lord Boreal and journalist Adele Starminster at a glittering society party where she first hears about the sinister General Oblation Board," a synopsis said.

No premiere date has been set yet.