James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda brace for danger in 'Dark Materials' teaser

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The BBC released a 30-second teaser for its upcoming fantasy series His Dark Materials.
The clip offers brief glimpses of cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Clarke Peters and Lin-Manuel Miranda. McAvoy, Peters and Miranda look concerned, while Wilson offers a sly smile and Keen runs away from shadowy figures.
The preview also shows guns being drawn, a man jumping out of a window and a button being pushed.
The action-drama based on Philip Pullman's novels was announced almost a year ago and the cast was revealed last summer.
At the heart of the story is Keen's young heroine Lyra, who lives a sheltered life in Jordan College, Oxford.
"When the glamorous and mesmeric Mrs. Coulter enters Lyra's life, she embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London. Here she meets Father MacPhail, Lord Boreal and journalist Adele Starminster at a glittering society party where she first hears about the sinister General Oblation Board," a synopsis said.
No premiere date has been set yet.