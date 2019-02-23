'Altered Carbon' Season 2 now in production

Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry attends the premiere of "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" in Los Angeles on September 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Anthony Mackie has begun work on the second season of Netflix's "Altered Carbon." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Netflix's science-fiction drama Altered Carbon is now in production, the streaming service said Friday.

The cast will include Anthony Mackie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Chris Conner, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht and James Saito.

No return date for the show has been announced.

Based on the novels of Richard K. Morgan, it is about a futuristic society in which human consciousness may be transferred between bodies, meaning the wealthy can essentially live forever by adopting another "sleeve" when the old one wears out.