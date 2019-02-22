Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Young Sheldon will return for at least two more seasons.

CBS confirmed in a press release Friday it renewed the Big Bang Theory prequel spinoff for Seasons 3 and 4.

Young Sheldon is the No. 2 most-watched TV comedy, behind {i:The Big Bang Theory, and averages over 14.5 million viewers per week. The show was created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro.

"Thanks to Chuck Lorre's and Steve Molaro's outstanding creative leadership, Young Sheldon has been a powerful performer for the Network with an audience that towers over most of the television landscape," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said.

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as a younger version of Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber co-star as Sheldon's parents, Mary and George.

"The Coopers are portrayed by an amazing cast, and we are looking forward to having the gifted writing staff mine even more of Sheldon's hilarious backstory and the warm family dynamic that has made this comedy a favorite with audiences for the past two seasons," senior EVP of programming Thom Sherman said.

Young Sheldon confirmed the news on its official Twitter account Friday.

"3 cheers for seasons 3 and 4! #YoungSheldon has been picked up for two more seasons!" the post reads.

The Big Bang Theory is in the midst of a 12th and final season. Lorre's other CBS series, Mom, starring Allison Janney and Anna Faris, was also renewed for two more seasons this month.