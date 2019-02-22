Actress and producer Reese Witherspoon attends the InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills on January 7. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress and producer Reese Witherspoon arrives for the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Reese Witherspoon is producing a new drama called "Kin" for Starz. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon is executive producing Kin, a multigenerational family drama from Queen Sugar and Constantine writer Davita Scarlett.

No casting or premiere date have been announced.

Scarlett developed the project with Chester Jones III, who wrote, directed and starred in the 2009 film Hey Diddle Diddle.

"Davita has written a script that is utterly original, complex and incredibly nuanced. She deftly explores issues around identity and the secrets family members keep to protect themselves and one another," Witherspoon said in a statement. "I'm so excited to team up with Starz to bring these strong, memorable female characters to life on screen."

Witherspoon will soon be seen in Season 2 of HBO's Big Little Lies. She also is set to star in Apple's as-yet-untitled new morning television drama, featuring Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.

She is producing Americanized, an ABC Studios comedy adaptation of Sara Saedi's memoir of the same name.