Natalie Dormer joins 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels'

Natalie Dormer attends the British Academy Film Awards on February 18, 2018. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Natalie Dormer attends the Los Angeles premiere of "In Darkness" on May 23. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Natalie Dormer will play a supernatural demon in "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Natalie Dormer is joining the cast of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Showtime confirmed in a tweet Friday the 37-year-old British actress will star in the new series.

"Natalie Dormer joins the next chapter of the @SHO_Penny saga, #PennyDreaful: City of Angels!" the network wrote.

Deadline said Dormer will play Magda, a supernatural demon with the ability to take on the appearance of anyone she chooses. The character appears in a number of different guises throughout the show.

Natalie Dormer joins the next chapter of the @SHO_Penny saga, #PennyDreadful: City of Angels! pic.twitter.com/l6Nw2iwbo6 — Showtime (@Showtime) February 22, 2019

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is a followup to Penny Dreadful, which had a three-season run on Showtime from 2014 to 2016. The original show starred Eva Green, Josh Hartnett and Timothy Dalton.

City of Angels takes place in 1930s Los Angeles and features new characters and storylines. The story explores social and political tensions, and centers on a detective, Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), following a grisly murder.

Showtime ordered City of Angels to series in November. Penny Dreadful creator John Logan will return to write and executive produce the new series.

Dormer previously played Anne Boleyn in the Showtime series The Tudors. She is also known for portraying Margaery Tyrell in the HBO series Game of Thrones.