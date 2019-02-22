Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Writer, producer and actress Mindy Kaling has signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.
"Under the terms of the pact, Kaling will develop, write and produce new television projects -- including original comedy and drama series, longform/event series, unscripted programming, digital content and more -- for all platforms, such as broadcast networks, premium/pay and basic cable channels, and streaming/on-demand outlets," a press release from the studio said.
Kaling created, executive produced and starred in The Mindy Project, and wrote, executive produced and starred in The Office. Her film credits include Late Night, Ocean's Eight, A Wrinkle in Time, The Night Before, Inside Out and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
She is also the mother of a 14-month-old daughter named Katherine.