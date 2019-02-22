Jon Bernthal thanks Eminem for 'Punisher' support after cancellation

Eminem performs at the 2014 Squamish Valley Music Festival on August 10, 2014. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

"Punisher" star Jon Bernthal thanked Eminem on social media for his support of the canceled Marvel and Netflix show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Jon Bernthal thanked Eminem on Twitter for his support of The Punisher after the rapper slammed Netflix for canceling the Marvel series.

"Dear Em. Honored you watch brother. You are the King," Bernthal said on Thursday

Netflix recently canceled The Punisher alongside Jessica Jones, effectively ending the streaming service's relationship with Marvel which led to other shows such as Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders.

The Punisher, featuring Bernthal in the title role as an ex-soldier turned gun-wielding vigilante, had its second season debut on Netflix in January.

"DEAR @NETFLIX, REGARDING YOUR CANCELLATION OF THE PUNISHER, YOU ARE BLOWING IT!! SINCERELY, MARSHALL," Eminem posted on Twitter Wednesday. The post has received nearly 500,000 likes.