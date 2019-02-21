Catelynn Lowell took to Instagram after welcoming a baby girl, Vaeda Luma, with Tyler Baltierra. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell says her new daughter has arrived.

The 26-year-old television personality and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming a baby girl.

"Our baby has ARRIVED," Lowell wrote on Instagram Stories.

Baltierra shared a photo on his own account from the hospital. The picture shows a whiteboard featuring details about the couple's newborn, including her weight at birth -- 6 pounds, 4 ounces.

"She's here & I'm in love," Baltierra captioned the post.

Lowell and Baltierra told Us Weekly they named their daughter Vaeda Luma. Lowell, who previously had a miscarriage, said she managed anxiety during her pregnancy with the help of a psychologist.

The Teen Mom OG couple are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Novalee Reign. The pair placed their first child, daughter Carly, for adoption as teens shortly after her birth in 2009.

Lowell and Baltierra celebrated Novalee's fourth birthday together in January following a month-long separation. Baltierra defended himself on Twitter in December after spending the time apart from Lowell during her pregnancy.

"I was 8 min down the road & we had dinner dates, family movie nights, went on a mini vacation & it was EXACTLY what we needed for US!" the star said.