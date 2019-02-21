Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Justina Machado (L) and Rita Moreno play Penelope and Lydia on "One Day at a Time." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- One Day at a Time is facing cancellation once again.

Co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett said in a tweet Wednesday the Netflix series needs more viewers in order to be renewed for Season 4.

"NEWS: Met with @Netflix about @OneDayAtATime S4," Kellett wrote. "They made it clear that they love the show, love how it serves underrepresented audiences, love its heart humor, but...we need more viewers. They'll decide soon."

"I wish I felt more confident," she said. "WHAT CAN YOU DO? Tell friends to watch!"

Kellett's post spurred fans into action, with "#RenewODAAT" becoming a trending topic worldwide. Isabella Gomez, who plays Elena Alvarez on the show, and Joe Manganiello, who guest starred as Nick, voiced their support on Twitter.

"#ODAAT fans, we need your help. We adore this show and the representation and perspectives we get to bring to TV. So, if you'd like a S4, let @netflix know! Get your friends to watch! Spread the word! #RenewODAAT," Gomez wrote.

"Unselfishly, Glo is one of the best comedy writers in the biz and her show is FANTASTIC and one of the best shows currently running... Selfishly, I want to come back and play Schneider's sponsor again so go watch and retweet!!! #RenewODAAT #RenewOneDatatATime," Manganiello added.

One Day at a Time previously faced cancellation after its second season. The show was renewed for Season 3 in March 2018 following support from fans and organizations including the National Hispanic Media Coalition, and debuted its third season this month.

One Day at a Time is based on the CBS sitcom of the same name, which had a nine-season run from 1975 to 1984. The new version follows a Cuban-American family, and stars Gomez, Justina Machado, Rita Moreno and Marcel Ruiz.