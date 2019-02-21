Hoda Kotb says admiration for Savannah Guthrie 'deepens every day'

Hoda Kotb arrives on the red carpet as Time celebrates its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world on April 24. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Hoda Kotb (L) and Savannah Guthrie.

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb discussed her first year co-hosting Today with Savannah Guthrie on The Tonight Show, praising her partner in the process.

"The year just flew," Kotb told host Jimmy Fallon about becoming the first female co-anchor team on Today with Guthrie.

"My admiration for her like deepens every day," she continued. "Some people you meet and you love them on the first day and then as the days go on, it's like, you know it doesn't, it wears. With Savannah it's the opposite of that."

Kotb also discussed her love for Kathie Lee Gifford who is set to exit Today in April.

"I got to sit next to a television legend and that doesn't happen in a lifetime," Kotb said about co-hosting with Gifford. "The show was a blast."