Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Kofi Kingston, of The New Day, continued his hot streak on Smackdown, earning a title match against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Kingston, who came within inches of defeating Bryan on Sunday inside the Elimination Chamber, teamed up on Tuesday with AJ Styes and Jeff Hardy to take on the champion, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe.

Kingston was on fire during the match, performing a number of high-flying moves to punish Bryan, Orton and Joe. The Dreadlocked Dynamo was once again left alone with Bryan towards the end of the bout, and delivered his finishing move the Trouble in Paradise in order to win.

Kingston, as he celebrated the victory with his New Day partners Xavier Woods and Big E, was greeted by Shane McMahon who announced that Bryan will be defending his WWE Championship against Kingston at Fastlane on March 10.

Fastlane is the last WWE pay-per-view event before WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

Also on Smackdown, The Miz apologized to his tag team partner McMahon for losing their match against The Usos on Sunday, which led to the them losing their Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

The A-lister pleaded with McMahon to use his power in order to schedule a rematch against The Usos where he promised to not let him down again.

The Usos then arrived onto the scene and mocked The Miz, saying that McMahon needed to find a new partner. McMahon defended his friend, and then scheduled a Smackdown Tag Team Championship rematch to take place at Fastlane.

Other moments from Smackdown included Aleister Black defeating Andrade; NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano defeating The Bar; Ricochet defeating Eric Young; and Mandy Rose defeating Smackdown Women's Champion Asuka in a non-title match.

Rose was able to earn the upset victory over Asuka after she pretended to suffer from an eye injury. Rose, as the referee checked on her, was able to sneak attack Asuka and then quickly pin her for a surprise three count.