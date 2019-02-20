Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Star and co-creator of Schitt's Creek Dan Levy described his excitement over Mariah Carey endorsing his comedy series on The Late Show.

Carey tweeted about Schitt's Creek on Valentine's Day in response to the show referencing her on Twitter. "That's not bleak, watch @SchittsCreek," she said.

Levy, in response at the time tweeted, "WHEN @MariahCarey ENDS YOUR LIFE ON VALENTINE'S DAY."

"It's a particularly meaningful thing for me because as a young child she was everything to me," Levy told host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday about Carey.

"So when something like this happens, something inside of me gets triggered," he continued and said he wanted to scream despite being in a cab.

"It was more like an anxiety-induced panic because I didn't know how to physically manifest the excitement," Levy continued and said he started to text friends frantically about what happened.

Levy ended his story by looking at the camera and thanking Carey for her support.

Schitt's Creek, which also stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, follows the formerly wealthy Rose family as they attempt to start a new life in a rural community.