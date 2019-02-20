Brie Bella (L) and Nikki Bella arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nikki Bella (L) and Brie Bella. Nikki discussed her date with former "Bachelorette" star Peter Kraus while appearing on "Busty Tonight." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Nikki Bella recalled her date with Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus and how it felt to start dating again while appearing on Busy Tonight.

Nikki's date with Kraus will be seen on a future episode of E!'s Total Bellas, which is currently in its fourth season.

"It was so awkward," Nikki told host Busy Philipps on Tuesday alongside her twin sister Brie Bella. The date was Nikki's first in years following her high-profile split from fellow WWE star John Cena.

Nikki also discussed how going on a date with cameras around affected the experience.

"I think that's what impairs me a lot is here I'm having this first date and all of sudden I look to my left and its like two camera crews and I'm like oh my god this is so weird," she continued. "I didn't even really want to flirt because it just was so awkward."

Nikki, when asked if she would ever be willing to become the Bachelorette, turned down the offer.

"I don't do well with pressure anyways," she said. "I have to propose to someone in four weeks, no way, no. I would be the worst."

Nikki was previously seen on Total Bellas going on a date with her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvinstev after the pair were spotted spending time together in December.