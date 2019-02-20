'Medical Police': Netflix orders series with Erinn Hayes, Rob Huebel

Rob Huebel attends the premiere of "Keanu" on April 27, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Childrens Hospital" alum Erinn Hayes is set to star in Netflix's "Medical Police" alongside Rob Huebel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered a new series from the creative team behind Adult Swim comedy Childrens Hospital titled Medical Police that stars Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel.

Hayes and Huebel appeared together on Childrens Hospital. Malin Akerman, Lake Bell, Rob Corddry and Ken Marino, who also appeared on the Adult Swim series, are set to have guest starring roles.

Medical Police hails from writers and executive producers Corddry, Krister Johnson, Jonathan Stern and David Wain who worked on Childrens Hospital. Wain and Bill Benz are set to direct.

The new series is described as an action packed, thriller, mystery and love story. Netflix has ordered a ten episode first season.

"Two American physicians (Hayes and Huebel) stationed at a pediatric hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, discover a civilization-threatening virus and are recruited as government agents in a race against time and around the world to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy," reads the synopsis.