The new HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" revisits allegations of abuse against Michael Jackson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Leaving Neverland revisits allegations of abuse against Michael Jackson in a first official trailer.

HBO released a preview Tuesday of the new documentary featuring James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who say Jackson sexually abused them as children at his home at Neverland Ranch.

The trailer shows Safechuck, 40, and Robson, 36, speak about their experiences with Jackson, who died at age 50 in June 2009.

"He told me if they ever found out what we were doing, he and I would go to jail for the rest of our lives," Robson says in the clip. "I want to be able to speak the truth as loud as I had to speak the life for so long."

"Secrets will eat you up. You feel so alone," Safechuck adds.

Leaving Neverland is directed by Dan Reed, who has been sparring with Jackson's estate over the film. Jackson's estate said the documentary presents old, "uncorroborated allegations."

"These claims were the basis of lawsuits filed by these two admitted liars, which were ultimately dismissed by a judge," the estate said in a statement.

Leaving Neverland will premiere later this year.