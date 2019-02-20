Trending Stories

'American Idol' alum Danny Gokey expecting baby No. 4
Monsta X releases new album, 'Alligator' music video
'The L Word' sequel series has 'a lot more to say'
Shin Lim wins 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'
Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Photo Gallery

 
Longest celebrity relationships

Latest News

Putin threatens to target U.S. 'decision-making centers' if missiles deployed
China says it expects progress on denuclearization during summit
Jake Gyllenhaal thinks Tom Holland is 'amazing' as Spider-Man
Severe snow prompts alerts in Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, emergency in N.J.
Pope Francis calls Catholic bishops to Rome for sex abuse summit
 
Back to Article
/