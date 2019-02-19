WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey faces Ruby Riott, NXT stars debut

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defended her title on Raw against Ruby Riott in a rematch from Sunday's Elimination Chamber.

Rousey on Monday also had to deal with Riott's friends The Riott Squad, consisting of Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, who were situated at ringside.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet displayed her toughness when she kicked out of two Riott Kicks. After Rousey started to administer her Armbar submission hold onto Riott, Morgan and Logan came to the rescue by dragging their leader out of the ring.

Rousey then climbed the top turnbuckle and went airborne to take out The Riott Squad. Rousey was able to win the match after she successfully locked in the Armbar, causing Riott to tap out immediately.

Rousey closed out the night by then taking on Morgan and Lorgan following the match, dispatching of the angry duo with a pair of hard-hitting slams.

Also on Monday, NXT stars Ricochet, Aleister Black, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, made their Raw debuts. NXT is WWE's developmental brand that showcases the company's future stars before they compete on Raw and Smackdown.

Ricochet, an innovative high-flyer, teamed up with newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor to take on Bobby Lashley and his manager Lio Rush. Ricochet displayed his unique skill set during the match and won the bout after he delivered his finishing maneuver the 630 to Rush.

Ciampa and Gargano, meanwhile, took on Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival in a Tag Team Match. Ciampa and Gargano, who used to be collectively known as #DIY, won the match after they nailed Revival member Scott Dawson with the Meeting in the Middle, a move that consists of a Superkick and a Running Knee.

The brooding and dark Aleister Black, also known as The Dutch Destroyer, interrupted a performance of Elias and then took on the guitar player in a one-on-one match. Black ended things by delivering a Black Mass Kick for the three count.

Other moments from Raw included Braun Strowman defeating Baron Corbin in a Tables Match; The Lucha House Party defeating Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins; Nia Jax and Tamina confronting Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley; and Drew McIntyre defeating Dean Ambrose.