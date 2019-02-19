Aaron Sorkin (L), pictured with Molly Bloom, said he has "no plans" to revive "The Newsroom." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Newsroom creator Aaron Sorkin is shutting down rumors of a reboot.

The 57-year-old screenwriter, director and producer said on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden that he has "no plans" to revive the HBO series.

Host James Corden asked Sorkin about the possibility during a joint interview with actor Mahershala Ali. His questioning led to applause from the audience.

"I hate saying this after that wonderful round of applause -- no," Sorkin answered.

"I wish the show was on the air now, I would love to be writing it now. But there are other things coming up," he explained. "I have no plans to return to anything else I have done."

The Newsroom starred Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer, John Gallagher, Jr., Alison Pill, Thomas Sadoski, Dev Patel, Olivia Munn and Sam Waterston, and had a three-season run from 2012 to 2014. Munn, who played Sloan Sabbith on the show, said last week she had spoken to Sorkin about a reboot.

"Tom Sadoski and myself, we've actually been having conversations with Sorkin about that," the actress told Entertainment Tonight. "He's very busy, but we have very high hopes that it would be able to come together, hopefully."

Sorkin is also known for creating the NBC series The West Wing. He is executive producing a TV version of his Broadway play A Few Good Men, which was previously adapted as a 1992 film.