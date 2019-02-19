Rosie O'Donnell (left) with "The L Word" cast members Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey and Erin Daniels arrive for the New York Premiere of the second season of "The L Word" at the Chelsea West Theater in New York on February 8, 2005. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

"The L Word" star Jennifer Beals. The actress will be returning to Showtime's upcoming revival of the series alongside Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Ilene Chaiken, the original series creator of The L Word, is excited for the drama's upcoming revival on Showtime in order to feature prominent gay and lesbian characters on television once again.

"One of the reasons that I was compelled to bring the show back was because when we went off the air in 2009 I remember thinking and saying 'Time to pass the mantel,'" Chaiken told NBC News about the revival, which she is executive producing while Marja-Lewis Ryan serves as showrunner.

"I know that we're going to see a great many shows now that take this to the next level, that feature gay and lesbian characters in lead roles, that tell the stories of our lives in different contexts, and we really haven't seen it much," she continued.

"Of course there have been some great shows, but we really still -- we're still largely absent in the representation of our lives," Chaiken said. "We pop up as single characters but there's very little that talks about our lives in a holistic way or as community or as culture, and I think there's a lot more to say. And I want to tell more stories and different kinds of stories that take that on, that take on that proposition."

The sequel series will once again feature original stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey as their respective characters -- Bette, Shane and Alice -- alongside new characters.

The L Word, which aired from 2004 to 2009, followed the lives and relationships of a number of LGBT characters.

Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter that in addition to introducing new characters, she will continue to depict the daily lives of lesbians on the new show and will correct mistakes from the past by casting trans actors to play trans characters.

"Part of the reason I got the job was because I came in with new characters. I think it's important to have the world live on in a different space," she said.

"I hope the audience gives me the opportunity to prove my worth a bit because I think Jennifer, Kate and Leisha are the right three. And their lives will be intertwined with the new characters and it will unfold in an organic way."