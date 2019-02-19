Fred Savage appears onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI. | License Photo

Cobie Smulders attends the premiere of "Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" on February 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Keegan-Michael Key starred in the Netflix series "Friends From College," which has been canceled. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled its comedy series Friends From College after two seasons.

Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Cobie Smulders, Billy Eichner, Nat Faxon, Annie Parisse and Jae Suh Park starred on the series, which followed former Harvard classmates who are now in their 40s.

Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco co-created Friends From College and also served as executive producers. Stoller additionally directed the series with Delbanco penning the script.

Stoller confirmed on Twitter Monday that the show was canceled. "Friends From College will not be returning for a third season. Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents' Day!" he said.

Friends from College will not be returning for a third season. Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents’ Day! — nicholasstoller 🇺🇸 (@nicholasstoller) February 19, 2019

"We're grateful to creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco for creating a wise, funny and supremely relatable show. We also want to thank the hard-working crew, and we raise a glass to the amazingly talented cast," Netflix said in a statement.

Friends From College debuted in 2017 with Season 2 added to the streaming service in January.