'Green Eggs and Ham' cast includes Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton

Adam DeVine (R) and actress Chloe Bridges attend the premiere of "Isn't It Romantic" on February 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Michael Douglas will be lending his voice to Netflix's animated version of "Green Eggs and Ham" alongside Diane Keaton and Adam Devine. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, Adam Devine and more are a part of the all-star voice cast set for Netflix's upcoming animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham.

Ilana Glazer, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, Tracy Morgan, Daveed Diggs and John Turturro will also be lending their voices to the series, Netflix announced on Twitter Tuesday, alongside images of the cast of characters.

The streaming service also released a brief teaser trailer for the series which featured a pair of green eggs being cracked open over a frying pan which also contained a slice of ham.

"This fall, the Seuss hits the pan. 'Sam I Am' and 'Guy Am I' are on the run in an adventure of epicurean proportions," reads the synopsis.

Our new series based on “Green Eggs & Ham” premieres this fall and features the voice talents of Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, Tracy Morgan, Daveed Diggs & John Turturro — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/1OkpBxIIWy — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 19, 2019

Green Eggs and Ham, from executive producer Ellen DeGeneres, will arrive on Netflix in the fall. The show was first announced in April 2015 and is based on the Dr. Seuss children's book of the same name.