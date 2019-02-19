Colin Farrell arrives for the Focus Features Celebrates 15 Years And A Bright Future at CinemaCon on March 29, 2017. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Colin Farrell is set to star in a series adaptation of novel "The North Water." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell has signed up to star in an upcoming BBC television adaptation of Ian McGuire's novel The North Water.

Farrell will be featured on the four-part drama series as Henry Drax, a killer who sets sail on a whaling expedition in the Arctic with disgraced ex-army surgeon Patrick Summer.

The journey, which takes place in the late 1850s, turns into a struggle for survival for Summer who finds himself with a murderous psychopath.

Filmmaker Andrew Haigh (Lean on Pete) is directing and writing the series which is being produced by See-Saw Films for BBC Two.

The series will consist of three hour-long episodes that wraps up with a 90-minute finale. Production is set to begin in the fall.

"Casting the right leads is the most important part of any project, and I'm thrilled to have Colin Farrell on board. I am a huge admirer of his work and can't wait to see him bring Drax vividly to life," Haigh said in a statement.

Farrell will next be seen in Disney's live-action remake of Dumbo.