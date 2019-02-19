'Arrested Development' to return to Netflix in March

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Arrested Development will resume its fifth season on Netflix starting on March 15, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.
The first half of Arrested Development Season 5 arrived on Netflix in May. The second part coming in March will bring the season to a close.
"You can't handle the Bluth," the official Twitter account for the show said alongside a poster for the new batch of episodes.
Michael (Jason Bateman), Gob (Will Arnett), Lindsay (Portia de Rossi), George-Michael (Michael Cera), Buster (Tony Hale), Lucille (Jessica Walter), George (Jeffrey Tambor), Tobias (David Cross) and Maeby (Alia Shawkat) are all featured on the poster that reads, " One murder. No masterminds."
Arrested Development, which follows the dysfunctional Bluth family, originally aired for three seasons on Fox from 2003 to 2006 before it was revived for a fourth season on Netflix in 2013.
