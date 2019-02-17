Lorraine Bracco to star in BBC comedy 'Jerk'

Actress Lorraine Bracco has signed on to star in the BBC comedy series "Jerk." File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Sopranos and Goodfellas alum Lorraine Bracco is to co-star in the BBC's new four-part comedy Jerk.

Tim Renkow will play a man with cerebral palsy and Bracco will play his mother.

Renkow is best known for his work in the TV series Bobby and Harriet Get Married. He is also a co-writer on Jerk, alongside Shaun Pye and Stu Richards.

"It was such a pleasure getting to work with the uniquely hilarious talent that is Tim Renkow. It was a treasure to experience Tim's world with him. I felt lucky," Bracco said in a statement.

No premiere date has been announced yet.