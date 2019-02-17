John Mulaney to host 'SNL' on March 2

Singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett performs during the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 14 in Nashville. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Comedian John Mulaney is scheduled to guest host "SNL" on March 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney is to guest host Saturday Night Live on March 2.

"Oh boy," Mulaney tweeted, along with the official announcement for his appearance.

Singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett is to provide the musical entertainment for the episode.

Mulaney last hosted SNL in April. That edition of the show featured a parody of the musical Les Miserables with a 40-year-old diner lobster standing in for the hunted hero Jean Valjean.

Mulaney co-wrote and appeared in the sketch.