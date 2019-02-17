John Mulaney to host 'SNL' on March 2

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney is to guest host Saturday Night Live on March 2.
"Oh boy," Mulaney tweeted, along with the official announcement for his appearance.
Singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett is to provide the musical entertainment for the episode.
Mulaney last hosted SNL in April. That edition of the show featured a parody of the musical Les Miserables with a 40-year-old diner lobster standing in for the hunted hero Jean Valjean.
Mulaney co-wrote and appeared in the sketch.
oh boy pic.twitter.com/G3qCZ7u4xx- John Mulaney (@mulaney) February 17, 2019