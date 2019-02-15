Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Challenge alum Abram Boise is engaged to be married.

The 36-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Thursday on Valentine's Day that he proposed to girlfriend Rachel Missie.

Boise shared a slideshow of photos captured by The Real World: Sydney alum Cohutta Lee Grindstaff, UFC fighter John Cofer and another friend. The pictures show Boise and Missie outside in Emigrant, Mont.

"I could not be more honored that @rachelmissie has agreed to be my wife in this life. Joy. Sheer joy. Much love, be well," Boise captioned the post.

Missie, an aspiring actress, posted the same pictures on her own account.

"Today the most amazing human asked me to be his wife. Officially engaged to my everything!!!!" she wrote.

Boise previously dated his The Challenge: Cutthroat co-star Cara Maria Sorbello. Missie had nothing but praise for Boise in an Instagram post in January, calling the television personality her "best friend."

"I'm truly blessed, my best friend, my handsome, my fellow alien. Good thing we've already picked out names for our kids, your such an amazing human, I'm sure to give you many more," she wrote.

Boise came to fame on the MTV series Road Rules and has since appeared in several seasons of The Challenge. His team won Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno in 2004 and The Inferno 3 in 2007.