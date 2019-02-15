Ben Whishaw to reprise 'Paddington' voice in Nickelodeon series

Producer David Heyman attends the world premiere of "Paddington" in London on November 23, 2014. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Actor Ben Whishaw will lend his voice to the beloved character Paddington Bear in a new animated series for preschoolers on Nickelodeon.

Whishaw previously played the role in two big-screen blockbusters -- 2014's Paddington and 2017's Paddington 2 -- which mix live-action and animation. A third film is also in development.

"The new Paddington series sees a younger Paddington writing to Aunt Lucy from Windsor Gardens," a synopsis said. "Each episode will open and close with Paddington's letters as he tells Aunt Lucy what he has learned about life through the day's new exciting adventure. The series will invite a new generation of fans into Paddington's world full of heart, kindness, slapstick humour, fun and generosity."

The show is in production and expected to premiere in 2020. It follows a bear from Peru who is adopted by the British family who find him lost in London's Paddington train station.

"It is a joy to bring this uniquely life-enhancing bear to a whole new audience of younger children. We are thrilled that the inimitably brilliant Ben Whishaw will continue to voice Paddington," executive producer David Heyman said in a statement Thursday.

Heyman also produced the Paddington movies, as well as the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film franchises.

Michael Bond, who wrote the classic Paddington children's books that inspired the show and films, died in 2017 at the age of 91.

Whishaw's other credits include Mary Poppins Returns, A Very English Scandal, Spectre and Skyfall.