Kenan Thompson (R), pictured with Christina Evangeline, will serve as an executive producer on an "All That" reboot. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon is reviving its comedy show All That, which originally aired in the 1990s and 2000s.

Variety confirmed Thursday the network is developing a reboot of the sketch comedy series with an all-new cast.

Original star Kenan Thompson will serve as an executive producer on the new series. Nickelodeon expects other former cast members to appear on the show.

"We think there's a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars," Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins said.

"We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast throughout the years, and let them introduce the new cast of All That to the world," he added.

All That initially had a 10-season run from 1994 to 2005. Thompson starred in the first six seasons of the show and was known for the sketches "Good Burger," "Baggin' Saggin' Barry" and "Miss Piddlin."

"It means everything to me," the actor, now 40, said. "It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity."

Nickelodeon confirmed the news in a tweet on its official account Thursday.

"ALL THAT IS COMING BACK," the post reads alongside siren emojis.

Thompson presently stars on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. He joined the show in 2003 and is the longest-tenured cast member in the program's history.