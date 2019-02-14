Ginnifer Goodwin to co-star in 'Why Women Kill'

Actress Lucy Liu arrives on the red carpet at the 70th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin is to co-star with Lucy Liu in CBS All Access' dark comedy "Why Women Kill." File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Once Upon a Time and Big Love alum Ginnifer Goodwin has signed on to co-star with Lucy Liu in CBS All Access' dark comedy Why Women Kill.

The show was created by Marc Cherry whose credits include Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids.

According to press notes, Cherry's latest series "details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the '60s, a socialite in the '80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages."

Liu's casting was announced earlier this week.

CBS announced in December that the upcoming, seventh season of Liu's mystery drama Elementary would be its last.

All Access, the network's streaming service, said last week that Goodwin would appear in an episode of its sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone.

She also recently booked an episode of Netflix's music anthology Dolly Parton's Heartstrings.