Tamar Braxton (L) and Toni Braxton attend the Daytime Emmy Awards on April 30, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 winner is Tamar Braxton.

The 41-year-old singer and television personality won by unanimous vote during Wednesday's episode of the CBS reality competition.

Braxton was up against Kandi Burruss, Dina Lohan, Lolo Jones and Ricky Williams. She pleaded her case to the jury after Burruss, Lohan and Jones were eliminated.

"I'm a huge fan of this show. I played the game to the best of my ability," the star said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

People said Braxton is the first-ever black housemate to win the grand prize. She also broke the "First to Enter" curse -- a theory that the first person to arrive at the Big Brother house never wins.

Braxton took home $250,000 for winning the competition. Williams, the runner-up, walked away with $50,000.

Braxton celebrated her win in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the finale.

"It's a blessing on top of a blessing, and it means that my friendships in the house are really real," the singer said. "I'm grateful for that, too."

"There's a couple things going on with Tamar," she said of her future plans. "My hope is to be the Cardi B of TV!"

Braxton and her sisters, Toni Braxton, Trina Braxton, Traci Braxton and Towanda Braxton, star on the WE tv series Braxton Family Values. The show completed a sixth season in October.