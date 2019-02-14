Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Bringing Up Bates star Josie Bates is going to be a mom.

The 19-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she can't wait to welcome a baby with husband Kelton Balka, 23.

Bates shared a pair of maternity photos, including a picture of Balka holding her baby bump. The pregnant star is due to give birth in July.

"So excited to share with y'all that We're having a baby!!!" she captioned the post. "We are already so in love with this little one and can't wait to meet him/her in July!"

Balka confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"The Lord has blessed us with an unexpected blessing. @josie_balka married life with you has been better than I could have imagined #blessed #knoxville," he wrote.

Bates said in a statement to People that she's anxious but overjoyed to become a mom.

"We couldn't be happier to announce that we're having a baby!" she said. "We are a little nervous but totally flooded with joy as we're starting this new journey of love and parenting together!"

Bates and Balka married at an outdoor wedding in Tennessee in October. Bates said in an Instagram post on New Year's Day in January that 2018 was the best year of her life.

"2018 was the best year of my life, but I'm so excited to see what 2019 holds!! God has been good and I'm so thankful," she wrote.

Bates is the 11th of Gil Bates and Kelly Jo Bates' 19 children. She and her family star on the Up TV series Bringing Up Bates, which returned for an eighth season in January.