Al Pacino to star in Amazon drama series 'The Hunt'

Actor Logan Lerman attends the Japan premiere for the film "Fury" on November 15, 2014. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Director Jordan Peele, winner for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out," appears backstage with his Oscar during the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Al Pacino is set to star in a new Amazon series called "The Hunt." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino is set to lead the cast of The Hunt, an Amazon series executive produced by Jordan Peele.

Pacino is known for his roles in The Godfather trilogy, as well as Heat, Scarface, Serpico and Dog Day Afternoon.

Based on an original idea and inspired by real events, The Hunt follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City, a press release said.

The cast will also include Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Tiffany Boone, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Greg Austin and Dylan Baker.

Writer-producer David Weil will share show-running duties with producer Nikki Toscano, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon is onboard to direct the pilot, then serve as a producer on the series.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

After winning his Best Original Screenplay Oscar last year for penning the contemporary horror movie Get Out, Peele has signed on as the host/narrator of a new version of the sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone. He also wrote and directed the upcoming thriller Us.