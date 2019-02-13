"Family Guys" creator and star Seth MacFarlane. Fox has renewed "Family Guy" and "Bob's Burgers." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Fox has renewed both animated comedies Family Guy and Bob's Burgers for the 2019-2020 season.

Family Guy, from creator Seth MacFarlane who also voices a number of characters on the show, has been renewed for Season 18. Bob's Burgers, from creator Loren Bouchard, has been renewed for Season 10.

The renewals come before Disney's upcoming takeover of Fox and after the network renewed the long-running The Simpsons for Seasons 31 and 32.

Family Guy, Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons are all a part of Fox's animation block of programming on Sunday nights. The shows have lucrative streaming and merchandising deals that generate billions.

A Bob's Burgers feature film in in development that is set for release on July 17, 2020.

Family Guy made headlines in December when the show paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher who voiced the character of Angela on the series.