History renews 'Project Blue Book' for Season 2

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The History channel said Sunday it has ordered a 10-episode, second season of its drama Project Blue Book.
"The conspiracy continues Tuesdays at 10/9c on @History and beyond.. Season 2 was just announced," the show's Twitter account said. "We want to thank all our fans for their commitment!"
Executive produced by Robert Zemeckis, the show is inspired by the U.S. Air Force's real investigations into Unidentified Flying Objects and related phenomena in the 1950s and '60s. It stars Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Ksenia Solo and Michael Harney.
"We are believers in Project Blue Book and so is our audience who has sparked a conversation about the hundreds of unsolved cases and our nation's military response to UFOs that have remained relatively secret until now," Eli Lehrer, the channel's executive vice president and head of programming, said in a statement. "We've touched on a very relevant topic and look forward to a second season."
