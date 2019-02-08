Blake Shelton is executive producing a new Hallmark Christmas film for channel Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kristin Chenoweth is set to star in a new Hallmark Christmas movie titled "The Christmas Song." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Hallmark has ordered three new Christmas films that will debut on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in 2019.

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth of Wicked fame is set to star in Hallmark Channel's The Christmas Song in November alongside Scott Wolf.

The feature will follow Chenoweth as a youth choir director who finds a boy with a golden voice (Kevin Quinn), much to the surprise of his widowed father, portrayed by Wolf.

"So excited to announce #TheChristmasSong with @scottwolf & @KevinGQuinn1, directed by the one-and-only @EricRClose! Anybody else already excited for @hallmarkchannel's #CountdownToChristmas?" Chenoweth said on Twitter Friday.

Country star Blake Shelton will be executive producing his second Christmas feature which will appear on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in November after he executive produced 2018's Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas.

Shelton's untitled film will feature his music and will be focused on an emotional homecoming during the holidays.

Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas, and Patti Murin will be starring in Holiday for Heroes on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in November. The project centers around a solider (Blucas) and a woman (Egan) who exchange letters with each other for a year.

Hallmark also announced plans to air fan-favorite Christmas movies every Friday night throughout the year and to debut a new holiday film in July.