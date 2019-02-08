Allison Tolman cast in the lead role of NBC pilot 'Emergence'

Allison Tolman attends the premiere of "Krampus" on November 30, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Fargo" alum Allison Tolman is set to star in the lead role of an upcoming NBC drama pilot titled Emergence.

Tolman, who is best known for starring as Deputy Molly Solverson on FX's Fargo, will be portraying a police officer once again on Emergence. The officer takes in a young child that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident.

The child has no memory of what happened and is at the center of a larger conspiracy.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters are writing and executive producing Emergence with Paul McGuigan directing the pilot episode. McGuigan will also serve as an executive producer. Robert is producing alongside ABC Studios.

Tolman, who received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role on Fargo, has also appeared in television series such as Downward Dog, The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Castle Rock, Me, Myself and I and Mosaic.

The actress is also set to star in an episode of CBS All Access' upcoming reboot of The Twilight Zone. The classic sci-fi and horror anthology series will return on April 1.