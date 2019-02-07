James Corden arrives on the red carpet the 2018 CBS Upfront on May 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hailey Bieber played Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with James Corden on "The Late Late Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Hailey Bieber, formally Hailey Baldwin, was given the choice between eating disgusting foods or answering questions honestly during a round of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

The game, which took place on Wednesday, featured a revolving table of distasteful food items including a giant water scorpion, a glass of bird saliva, bull penis and pig flesh meat jelly.

"My heart is racing," Bieber said as Corden chose which dish she would have to eat if she refused to answer a personal or revealing question.

Bieber was able to avoid taking a drink of bird saliva after mentioning that she donated to charity the money she made from appearing in an ad for the failed Fyre Festival.

The model did, however, eat a piece of pig flesh meat jelly after she refused to rank from best to worst various hairstyles her husband, Justin Bieber, has had over the years.

Corden ate bull penis after he wouldn't answer who he would fire from his series Drop the Mic, Bieber or Method Man.

Bieber changed her last name from Baldwin on Instagram in November.