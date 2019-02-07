Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba bond in 'L.A.'s Finest' trailer

Jessica Alba attends the premiere of "Mechanic: Resurrection" on August 22, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gabrielle Union stars in the first trailer for "L.A.'s Finest" alongside Jessica Alba. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are on the case to take down a group of violent criminals in the first trailer for L.A.'s Finest.

The action-packed clip, released on Thursday, features the duo investigating a criminal organization that deals drugs and leaves behind a trail of dead bodies.

Union and Alba, who have recently become partners, quickly learn to trust each other as their investigation grows increasingly dangerous.

"I'm not playing good cop tonight," Alba says as she loads up a gun.

L.A.'s Finest is set to premiere on Spectrum on May 13. The first three episodes will be available for free On Demand for Spectrum video subscribers with new episodes releasing every Monday until the finale.

The series is a spinoff of Bad Boys II with Union reprising her role from the 2003 action sequel as Syd Burnett. Union and Alba are serving as executive producers.

"Syd Burnett (Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret," the synopsis reads.

"Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with - on the streets, and in each other's lives," it continues.