Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Becky Lynch continued her war against the McMahon family on Smackdown as she slapped WWE COO Triple H.

Lynch, despite being suspended on Monday due to denying Stephanie McMahon's requests to have doctors examine her injured left knee, entered the arena through the crowd in order to confront Charlotte Flair.

Flair kicked off Smackdown stating that she was more than willing to take on Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania due to Lynch's suspension. As Lynch and Flair argued, Triple H came down to the ring.

Triple H dismissed Flair and told Lynch to go home and undergo a medical evaluation and her suspension can be lifted. Lynch stood tall against Triple H and pushed his buttons by mentioning how she punched his wife Stephanie on Monday.

Triple H then referred to Lynch as someone afraid of failure who is scared of facing Rousey at WrestleMania in fear that she will lose. Lynch then slapped Triple H in the face and stared down the authority figure before she left the ring smiling.

Also on Smackdown, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan took on Jeff Hardy, one of Bryan's upcoming opponents at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Feb. 17.

Hardy was poised to win the match after he delivered the Twist of Fate followed by a Swanton Bomb to Bryan, but was attacked by the champion's follower Rowan.

Bryan then began to torture Hardy inside the ring with the LeBell Lock before every member of Bryan's Elimination Chamber match eventually came to the ring including Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Mustafa Ali and AJ Styles.

The massive brawl ended with Styles being the last one standing as Bryan quickly escaped to the backstage area. Bryan then declared once again that he will be WWE Champion forever as Smackdown went off the air.

Other moments from Smackdown included Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson; Orton defeating Ali before being attacked by Joe; and Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeating Naomi and Carmella and The IIconics.

Orton defeated Ali after delivering an impressive RKO that was performed after Ali was thrown off the top turnbuckle.