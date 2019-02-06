Priyanka Chopra arrives on the red carpet at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on January 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Tonight Show and said holding her wedding to Nick Jonas in India was her husband's idea.

"Actually I wanted to get married in some private island away from everything," the actress told host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday before stating that planning the private island wedding was stressful.

"Nick just said, 'Why aren't we doing this in India? Shouldn't I be taking my bride from her home?'" Chopra continued about what led to the pair tying the knot in India in front of 200 people.

Chopra and Jonas' ceremony took place in December at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The couple got engaged in July after a couple of months of dating.

Chopra also announced on The Tonight Show that she is penning a memoir.

"It's called Unfinished because there's so much I want to do with my life," she said about the title.

"I think I've always been a super-private person in my life. I've never really discussed my personal side of things, my feelings through my career. And I think getting married, and in the last two or three years I found my feet a lot more as a woman, as a person. I'm not so insecure," she continued about the project.

"So I felt like this was the right time to sort of delve into things before I change my mind and go back into my shell again so I'm doing it this year."